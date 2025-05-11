Fantasy Baseball
Derek Hill

Derek Hill Injury: Finishes rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Hill (wrist) is set to join the Marlins in Chicago ahead of their three-game series with the Cubs beginning Monday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Hill went 2-for-13 with two walks and two RBI while striking out seven times during his four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville. The 29-year-old opened the season batting .167 with one home run, three RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases over 42 at-bats in 11 games with the Marlins before suffering a left wrist sprain.

Derek Hill
Miami Marlins

