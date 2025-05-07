Derek Hill Injury: Starts up rehab assignment

Hill began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, serving as the club's designated hitter and going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 6-5 loss to Syracuse in 11 innings.

Hill initially sprained his left wrist while making a diving catch in an April 8 game, but he continued playing with the Marlins for more than a week before being placed on the injured list April 18. After making it through workouts in recent days without issue, Hill was cleared for a rehab assignment, though it's not clear how long he'll remain with Jacksonville. The Marlins will presumably want to have Hill make at least one start in the outfield in the minors before bringing him back from the IL.