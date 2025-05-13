Derek Hill News: Goes yard in return

Hill went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

Making his return from the injured list, Hill spoiled Colin Rea's shutout bid by driving a fastball over the fence in left-center field in the seventh inning. The 29-year-old outfielder had been out since April 16 due to a wrist injury, but with Dane Myers (oblique) taking his place on the IL, Hill figures to get regular run in center field for the Marlins despite his offensive struggles. Through 52 plate appearances this season, he's slashing .174/.240/.348 with two homers, three steals, five RBI and eight runs, and after fanning twice Monday, he's saddled with a 36.5 percent strikeout rate.