Derek Hill News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Hill is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

After being activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Hill started in center field in the first two games of the series with Atlanta and went 2-for-8 with a home run, a stolen base, two RBI and an additional run. Kyle Stowers will get the nod in center Wednesday, but Hill should see the bulk of the starts at the position until Dane Myers (oblique) returns from the IL.