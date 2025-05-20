Derek Hill News: Swipes fifth bag

Hill went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Cubs.

The outfielder crossed the plate with the tying run in the ninth inning on Jesus Sanchez's walk-off triple as the Marlins rallied from a 7-6 deficit. Hill has split center field duties with Kyle Stowers since being activated from the IL earlier this month, and he's been productive when in the lineup, going 5-for-19 (.263) with one of his two homers and two of his five steals on the season in seven games.