Derek Law

Derek Law Injury: Throwing on flat ground

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Law (forearm) threw again from 60 feet on flat ground Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Law finally appears to be trending in the right direction after battling a right forearm issue that's bothered him since late last season. He'll need to go out on a rehab assignment before being activated from the 15-day injured list and it's unclear when he might be ready for that.

Derek Law
Washington Nationals
