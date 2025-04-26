Devin Kirby News: Knuckleballer off to strong start

Kirby is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 10:7 K:BB ratio in nine innings over six appearances for Single-A Fort Myers.

Kirby isn't a top prospect, but he's worth tracking as a true knuckleball pitcher. He started throwing the knuckleball 70 percent of the time in the Arizona Fall League, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports. At age 25, he's a long shot to reach the majors and his usage only in relief at Single-A isn't a good sign. However, knuckleball pitchers tend to have very uncommon development paths.