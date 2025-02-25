Devin Sweet Injury: Exits after being hit by liner

Sweet was lifted from Tuesday's Grapefruit League appearance versus the Rays after being struck in the right triceps by a line drive, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

After retiring the first batter in the bottom of the fifth inning on a flyout, Sweet then faced Yandy Diaz, who hit one back up the box and off the pitcher's arm. The reliever will be looked at further, at which point the Phillies should offer an update on his condition.