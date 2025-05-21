Devin Williams News: No current plans for closer change

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that he has "no plans right now" to re-insert Williams into the team's closer role, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams was demoted from the closer role in late April but has gotten back on track lately, boasting a 9:1 K:BB over 5.1 scoreless innings across his last six appearances. However, Luke Weaver has notched six saves in seven chances for the Yankees and has yielded one run all season, so there's little incentive for Boone to shake up the back-end of his bullpen right now. When asked Tuesday about regaining his closer job, Williams said "it doesn't matter right now."