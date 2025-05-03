Devin Williams News: Picks up hold Friday

Williams earned a hold against Tampa Bay on Friday with a perfect inning of relief during which he struck out one batter.

Fantasy managers who invested in Williams during draft season probably weren't expecting to celebrate him picking up an early-May hold, but his effort Friday was another positive step after a brutal start to the campaign. Williams threw seven of his eight pitches for strikes against the Rays and extended his scoreless and hitless streak to three games since he was demoted from the closer role April 27. His outing Friday was in a relatively high-leverage situation -- the Yankees led by three in the eighth inning when he entered -- and was followed by a clean inning by Luke Weaver, who picked up his third save. Weaver has been dominant all season, so there's likely no urgency for Williams to reclaim New York's closer role, but the latter is at least looking like himself again after posting a 11.25 ERA through his first 10 appearances prior to his demotion.