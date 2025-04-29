Devin Williams News: Pitches clean inning in relief

Williams struck out one batter in a scoreless inning in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday that Williams was being temporarily removed as the team's closer after the right-hander gave up three earned runs in consecutive appearances. Williams got a chance to work in a lower-leverage situation Monday, as New York trailed by one in the eighth inning when he entered the game. He had little trouble dispatching of the three Orioles batters he faced, needing 14 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the side in order. If Williams is able to smooth things out and put together a string of effective outings, he could move back into the closer role in due time.