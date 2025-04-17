Fantasy Baseball
Devin Williams headshot

Devin Williams News: Tallies fourth save Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Williams earned the save after throwing a clean ninth inning in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

While he didn't record a strikeout, Williams put the Rays away on just six pitches (five strikes) Thursday. The All-Star closer has been shaky at times to begin his Yankees tenure, as evidenced by his 5.14 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB over seven innings, but Williams has still converted each of his first four save chances as New York's closer.

Devin Williams
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
