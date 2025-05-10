Dillon Dingler News: Doubles in run Friday

Dingler went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Dingler continues to provide solid play in the absence of Jake Rogers (oblique), as the former is now batting .291 with a .787 OPS. He's been even better lately with a .364 average and .962 OPS in his last six games. Rogers could be back sometime this month, but until he returns, Dingler should remain the clear top catching option in Detroit.