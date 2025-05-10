Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Doubles in run Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Dingler went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Dingler continues to provide solid play in the absence of Jake Rogers (oblique), as the former is now batting .291 with a .787 OPS. He's been even better lately with a .364 average and .962 OPS in his last six games. Rogers could be back sometime this month, but until he returns, Dingler should remain the clear top catching option in Detroit.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now