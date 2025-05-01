Dillon Dingler News: Goes yard in three-hit effort

Dingler went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Angels.

It was the second three-hit attack of the campaign by Dingler, who also matched a season high with three RBI on Thursday. Over his last 17 outings, the catcher is hitting .284 (19-for-67) with three homers, four doubles, nine RBI and five runs scored as Detroit's primary backstop. Dingler has zero walks through 87 plate appearances, so his plate discipline remains a work in progress.