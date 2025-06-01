DJ LeMahieu News: Four hits in win
LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers.
LeMahieu had one of his best games of the season, which including knocking in a run with a single in the fifth and another RBI on a ninth-inning double. The veteran infielder's big game lifted his average from .171 to .239 over 15 contests this season. He's added a home run, five RBI, two runs scored and no stolen bases over 51 plate appearances. LeMahieu is seeing a majority of the playing time at second base, but he occasionally cedes some at-bats versus right-handed pitchers to Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza will also be a threat to LeMahieu's playing time at the keystone once Jazz Chisholm (oblique) returns, likely as the starting third baseman.
