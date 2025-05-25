DJ LeMahieu News: Snaps skid with three-hit effort

LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Saturday's 13-1 rout of the Rockies.

New York charged up its offense against the team with MLB's worst record, and LeMahieu got in on the action with his first three-hit performance of the season. It was a much-needed breakthrough for the veteran infielder, who entered Saturday having gone hitless over his previous four games. Since making his season debut May 13 following a lengthy stay on the injured list, LeMahieu has gone 7-for-26 (.269 batting average) with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a 3:4 BB:K.