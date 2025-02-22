Fantasy Baseball
DJ Stewart

DJ Stewart News: Good first impression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Stewart went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Stewart is in camp as a non-roster invitee, but his chances of cracking the Opening Day roster will improve if Spencer Horwitz (wrist) remains sidelined. One Spring Training performance won't seal Stewart's fate, but he did make a good impression by driving in two with a double in the first inning before following that up with a solo home run two frames later.

DJ Stewart
Pittsburgh Pirates

