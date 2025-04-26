Doug Nikhazy News: Making MLB debut Saturday

The Guardians plan to recall Nikhazy from Triple-A Columbus to have him start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After optioning reliever Zak Kent to Triple-A, Cleveland initially planed to call up Nikhazy on Friday to fill the open spot in its bullpen. However, after Friday's series opener was postponed, Nikhazy's call-up will instead be pushed back a day, and he'll now be in line to start in his MLB debut due to the doubleheader creating a stretch of six games in five days for the Guardians. The 25-year-old lefty had excelled through his first four starts with Columbus this season, logging a 3.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 18.1 innings. Cleveland doesn't appear to have a permanent opening in the rotation for Nikhazy, so he could shift to the bullpen or head back to Triple-A following his start Saturday.