Doug Nikhazy News: Rough big-league debut Saturday

Nikhazy (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, coughing up six runs on five hits and six walks over three innings. He struck out three.

Making his MLB debut, Nikhazy managed to toss only 50 of his 90 pitches for strikes before getting a merciful hook. The 25-year-old southpaw was making a spot start due to the twin bill, and while he's had some early success at Triple-A Columbus (3.44 ERA, 22:7 K:BB in 18.1 innings) this year, Saturday's performance won't encourage Cleveland to rush him back to the majors the next time the team needs rotation depth.