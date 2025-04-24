Fantasy Baseball
Doug Nikhazy News: Set to join big club Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 6:14am

The Guardians are expected to promote Nikhazy from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Friday's game against the Tigers, SI.com reports.

Nikhazy had been working as a starter at Columbus, posting a 3.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 18.1 innings. The Guardians intend to deploy Nikhazy out of the bullpen initially, but he could be the next man up to start if an opening emerges in the big-league rotation.

Doug Nikhazy
Cleveland Guardians
