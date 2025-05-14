Drake Baldwin News: Big day at plate

Baldwin went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

Getting the start at catcher and batting fifth, Baldwin got Atlanta on the board by taking Michael Soroka deep in the fourth inning. The rookie is muscling his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Sean Murphy, and so far in May, Baldwin's batting .556 (10-for-18) with two doubles, two homers, four runs and five RBI.