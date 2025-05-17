Drake Baldwin News: Remains hot with homer Saturday
Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against Boston in a loss Saturday.
Baldwin hit one of three Atlanta homers off Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito, slugging a 416-foot two-run shot in the third inning. The rookie catcher has been scorching at the plate of late -- over his past four games, he's batting a sizzling .625 (10-for-16) with two home runs and five RBI. Baldwin's hot stretch extends even further -- through 11 games in May, he's batting .556 (15-for-27) with three long balls and eight RBI. His performance has led to Baldwin moving into a timeshare with Sean Murphy behind the plate, as the pair has alternated starts for Atlanta's past eight games.
