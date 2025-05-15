Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drake Baldwin headshot

Drake Baldwin News: Three knocks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Baldwin went 3-for-4 with an RBI single during Thursday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Baldwin notched his second three-hit performance in his last three outings, continuing his torrid start to May. The rookie catcher is 14-for-23 (.608) with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and four runs scored across 10 games. Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Baldwin could be in line for more playing time going forward.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now