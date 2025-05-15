Drake Baldwin News: Three knocks in win

Baldwin went 3-for-4 with an RBI single during Thursday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Baldwin notched his second three-hit performance in his last three outings, continuing his torrid start to May. The rookie catcher is 14-for-23 (.608) with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and four runs scored across 10 games. Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Baldwin could be in line for more playing time going forward.