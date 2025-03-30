Fantasy Baseball
Drew Gilbert

Drew Gilbert Injury: Opens season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Triple-A Syracuse placed Gilbert (hamstring) on its 7-day injured list Thursday.

The outfielder's 2024 campaign had been derailed by hamstring injuries, and he still wasn't fully healthy at the outset of spring training, prompting the Mets to take a cautious approach with him in camp. He didn't make any appearances during the Grapefruit League slate and is presumably still in the process of ramping back up before he makes his 2025 debut for Syracuse.

