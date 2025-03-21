Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Drew Millas headshot

Drew Millas News: Beginning '25 in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 2:41pm

The Nationals optioned Millas to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

After going just 1-for-18 with six strikeouts this spring, Millas is now out of the race for the backup catcher job in Washington, leaving Riley Adams and Andrew Knizner as the remaining candidates. Millas turned in an .879 OPS in 241 Triple-A plate appearances last season, and he may get another shot in the majors if he can replicate his past performance.

Drew Millas
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now