Drew Millas News: Beginning '25 in minors

The Nationals optioned Millas to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

After going just 1-for-18 with six strikeouts this spring, Millas is now out of the race for the backup catcher job in Washington, leaving Riley Adams and Andrew Knizner as the remaining candidates. Millas turned in an .879 OPS in 241 Triple-A plate appearances last season, and he may get another shot in the majors if he can replicate his past performance.