Drew Pomeranz News: Acquired by Cubs

The Mariners traded Pomeranz to the Cubs on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Pomeranz signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners in March and appeared in nine games for Triple-A Tacoma, logging a 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 9.2 innings. The veteran southpaw hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021 with the Padres but could see work out of the Cubs' bullpen rather than stay in the minors, per Rosenthal.