Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Allows two homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Rasmussen (1-4) took the loss against the Brewers on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.

Rasmussen surrendered back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning and was charged with his third straight loss. He's now allowed three earned runs or more in four of his past five outings and hasn't recorded a win since his season debut. Still, the 29-year-old owns a solid 3.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 40 innings and lines up for a favorable matchup with the Marlins next weekend.

