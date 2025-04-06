Drew Rasmussen News: Posts another great start

Rasmussen earned one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings Sunday against the Rangers. He did not factor the decision.

Rasmussen was fantastic again Sunday and was able to generate a ton of weak contact with his cutter. The Rangers managed just three singles against him, though two of them came in the third, leading to a run. Rasmussen's command continues to be a strength of his. Up until his fourth inning walk, the 30-year-old righty had not walked a batter in six straight starts. He'll look to keep it rolling in a home start versus Atlanta next weekend.