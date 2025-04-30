Drew Rasmussen News: Tosses five more innings in loss

Rasmussen (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals after allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out three.

For the sixth time in as many starts to begin the season, Rasmussen hurled at least five innings Wednesday. However, the right-hander gave up a season-high six hits and fanned a season-low three. The Rays appear to be monitoring Rasmussen's workload after he missed nearly 15 months from 2023 to 2024 following elbow surgery, considering the hurler has yet to reach the 90-pitch marker in any of his six outings this year. He sports a 2.64 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB over his first 30.2 innings of the campaign ahead of his next appearance, currently projected for next week in a difficult task versus the Phillies.