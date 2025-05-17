Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Tosses six scoreless in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Rasmussen (2-4) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Rasmussen needed only 81 pitches to complete six frames for the first time this year. While Saturday marked his first win since his season debut March 31, the 29-year-old has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of nine starts. He'll carry a 2.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB across 46 innings into a home matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now