Drew Rom headshot

Drew Rom News: Activated from Triple-A IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Rom (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Rom made a rehab start with Memphis on Sunday, tossing four scoreless innings with a 4:2 K:BB. Coming back from soreness in his surgically repaired left shoulder/biceps, Rom yielded only two runs (one earned) with a promising 17:2 K:BB across 13 rehab innings. He'll give St. Louis rotation depth at Memphis.

Drew Rom
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
