Drew Romo Injury: Dealing with finger injury

Romo is not on the Triple-A Albuquerque roster to begin the season as he is being evaluated for a finger injury, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Romo entered spring training projected to make the Opening Day roster, though Hunter Goodman performed extremely well to claim the backup job. The severity of the issue is unclear, but Romo should make an appearance in the majors at some point in 2025, assuming he isn't sidelined for a lengthy period.