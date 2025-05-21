Drew Romo News: Back in action for Triple-A club

Triple-A Albuquerque reinstated Romo (finger) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Romo didn't play Tuesday in Albuquerque's 7-6 loss to Reno, but the 23-year-old backstop is healthy again after a finger injury sidelined him for the first seven weeks of the season. He was cleared to report to Albuquerque after going 3-for-16 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI over five rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.