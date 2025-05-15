Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Smith headshot

Drew Smith Injury: Rehab progressing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Smith (elbow) has been playing catch from 120 feet 2-to-3 times per week and threw 10 pitches from halfway up the mound earlier this week, Joe Pantorno of AMNY.com reports.

Coming back from his second Tommy John surgery, Smith hopes to throw from the top of the bump in 2-to-3 weeks. The goal for the reliever is to begin a rehab assignment later this summer and return to the Mets before the end of the season, although he might not make it back until 2026. The Mets re-signed Smith in February to a one-year deal with a club option for next season.

Drew Smith
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now