The Tigers acquired Sommers from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Mason Englert.

A 24-year-old lefty reliever who has yet to reach the Double-A level, Sommers won't warrant much attention as he changes organizations. He struck out 65 batters and turned in a 4.00 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 54 innings with High-A Bowling Green in 2024.