Drew Waters headshot

Drew Waters News: Set for increased time in RF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 9:15pm

Waters started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota. He's expected to get the most playing time among a rotation in right field with Hunter Renfroe designated for assignment, Ann Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Despite Friday's performance, Waters has emerged as one of the better options in Kansas City's underperforming outfield. He's hitting .271 with a .702 OPS. Nick Loftin, Mark Canha and Cavan Biggio could also figure into the mix in right field.

Drew Waters
Kansas City Royals
