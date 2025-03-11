Drey Jameson News: Allows first spring run

Jameson allowed one run on two hits and one walk over one inning of relief in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Jameson worked the second inning of his fourth Cactus League appearance and showed off a triple-digit fastball after missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John elbow surgery. His four-seamer topped out at 101.3 mph and it averaged 97. The right-hander, who allowed his first spring run, continues to make progress in his return and reduced the number of days between outings, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Jameson is competing for a spot as a reliever and is included in the bullpen of the latest projected roster offered by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.