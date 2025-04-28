Drey Jameson News: Demoted to Triple-A
Jameson was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.
Jameson appeared in three games during his stint with the big-league club, one of which resulted in his first save April 20 against the Cubs. This move will presumably clear a roster spot for the return of Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list, though the club has yet to officially announce a corresponding move.
