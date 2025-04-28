Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drey Jameson headshot

Drey Jameson News: Demoted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Jameson was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Jameson appeared in three games during his stint with the big-league club, one of which resulted in his first save April 20 against the Cubs. This move will presumably clear a roster spot for the return of Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list, though the club has yet to officially announce a corresponding move.

Drey Jameson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now