Drey Jameson headshot

Drey Jameson News: Picks up first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Jameson earned a save in a scoreless inning during Sunday's extra-innings win over the Cubs.

Jameson was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Saturday and secured a save in his season debut with the Diamondbacks. It was his first MLB appearance since July 6, 2023 after missing the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Jameson likely won't see many save opportunities out of Arizona's bullpen.

Drey Jameson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
