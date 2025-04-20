Drey Jameson News: Picks up first save

Jameson earned a save in a scoreless inning during Sunday's extra-innings win over the Cubs.

Jameson was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Saturday and secured a save in his season debut with the Diamondbacks. It was his first MLB appearance since July 6, 2023 after missing the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Jameson likely won't see many save opportunities out of Arizona's bullpen.