Dustin Harris News: Homers in loss
Harris started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Seattle.
The Rangers rested Marcus Seiman, which led to Josh Smith covering second base and gave Harris is first start since being called up. The lefty hitting outfielder could see more opportunities in left field with Wyatt Langford (oblique) on the injured list, but Smith is the primary fill-in.
