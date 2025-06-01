Dylan Carlson News: Gaining foothold in everyday lineup

Carlson will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

With injuries mounting in the Baltimore outfield of late, Carlson has been one of the primary beneficiaries. He'll stick in the lineup for an eighth straight game Sunday, after going 9-for-25 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base over the previous seven contests. The Orioles are expected to get Colton Cowser (thumb) back from the injured list during the upcoming week, but his return could result in fewer opportunities for Heston Kjerstad or Jorge Mateo rather than Carlson.