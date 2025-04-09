Dylan Cease News: Ambushed by A's

Cease (1-1) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering nine runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings as the Padres were downed 10-4 by the A's. He struck out four.

The nine runs represented a career-worst performance for Cease, with six of them coming in the first inning as the A's sent 10 men to the plate. The right-hander has failed to last five innings in two of his first three starts this season, leaving him saddled with a 7.98 ERA through 14.2 frames despite an 18:6 K:BB. Cease will try to chip away at his ratios in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Cubs.