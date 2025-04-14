Dylan Cease News: Ends up with no-decision Monday

Cease allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday.

Cease tossed three scoreless frames before serving up three runs -- including two on a homer by Michael Busch -- in the fourth. The right-handed hurler departed with two outs in the sixth facing a two-run deficit, but the Padres rallied to pull out the win. Though San Diego is off to a blazing hot 14-3 beginning of the campaign, Cease has yet to fully find his groove, as he's recorded a 6.64 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through 20.1 innings. On a more positive note, he's given up three or fewer runs in three of his four starts, and his overall poor numbers so far are mostly the result of a nine-run, four-inning start against the Athletics on April 8.