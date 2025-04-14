Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Cease News: Ends up with no-decision Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Cease allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday.

Cease tossed three scoreless frames before serving up three runs -- including two on a homer by Michael Busch -- in the fourth. The right-handed hurler departed with two outs in the sixth facing a two-run deficit, but the Padres rallied to pull out the win. Though San Diego is off to a blazing hot 14-3 beginning of the campaign, Cease has yet to fully find his groove, as he's recorded a 6.64 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through 20.1 innings. On a more positive note, he's given up three or fewer runs in three of his four starts, and his overall poor numbers so far are mostly the result of a nine-run, four-inning start against the Athletics on April 8.

