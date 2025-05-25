Dylan Cease News: Notches eight Ks in no-decision
Cease did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-3 win at Atlanta, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out eight.
Cease, a Georgia native, racked up 19 whiffs in this 88-pitch outing. With this performance the San Diego right-hander struck out six or more batters for the fourth consecutive start. Over that span, he's pitched to a 3.20 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB across 25.1 innings. Through 59 total innings, Cease now sports a 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 72:20 K:BB. He is currently scheduled to make his next start next weekend against the Pirates, who are dead last in runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now