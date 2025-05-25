Dylan Cease News: Notches eight Ks in no-decision

Cease did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-3 win at Atlanta, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

Cease, a Georgia native, racked up 19 whiffs in this 88-pitch outing. With this performance the San Diego right-hander struck out six or more batters for the fourth consecutive start. Over that span, he's pitched to a 3.20 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB across 25.1 innings. Through 59 total innings, Cease now sports a 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 72:20 K:BB. He is currently scheduled to make his next start next weekend against the Pirates, who are dead last in runs scored.