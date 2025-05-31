Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Cease headshot

Dylan Cease News: Takes fourth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Cease (1-4) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Pirates.

Cease has dialed up at least six strikeouts in each of his last five starts, but he is 0-2 despite a 3.60 ERA over 30 innings in that span. This was the fifth time he's fallen short of completing five innings this year, and he threw 59 of 95 pitches for strikes. Cease is at a 4.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 78:21 K:BB across 63.2 innings over 12 starts this season. His next start is projected to be in San Francisco.

