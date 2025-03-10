Dylan Coleman News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Orioles reassigned Coleman to minor-league camp Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Coleman has seen big-league action in each of the past four seasons, accruing a 3.84 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 93.2 innings between stops with the Royals and Astros. The right-hander made all but one of his 37 appearances at the Triple-A level as a member of the Houston organization in 2024 and will likely spend the majority of the 2025 campaign with the Orioles' top affiliate in Norfolk.
