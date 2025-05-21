Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews Injury: Lands on IL with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 12:44pm

The Nationals placed Crews on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

Crews suffered the injury on a check swing during Tuesday's game against Atlanta. The severity of the strain has not been revealed, so it's difficult to say at this juncture how much time Crews might miss. Robert Hassell was called up from Triple-A Rochester to take Crews' spot on the roster and could get a long look in the Nationals outfield, especially with Jacob Young (shoulder) also banged up. Alex Call should also see an uptick in playing time.

