Dylan Crews Injury: Lands on IL with oblique strain

The Nationals placed Crews on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

Crews suffered the injury on a check swing during Tuesday's game against Atlanta. The severity of the strain has not been revealed, so it's difficult to say at this juncture how much time Crews might miss. Robert Hassell was called up from Triple-A Rochester to take Crews' spot on the roster and could get a long look in the Nationals outfield, especially with Jacob Young (shoulder) also banged up. Alex Call should also see an uptick in playing time.