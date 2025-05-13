Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews News: Pilfers bag No. 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Crews went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to Atlanta.

The second overall pick in the 2023 First-year Player Draft has been as advertised on the basepaths, with Monday's steal being his 10th (in 11 attempts) in 39 games this season. Crews has also hit five homers, but a 27.8 percent strikeout rate against a 5.3 percent walk rate has held back his overall offensive game, leaving him with a .186/.245/.321 slash line.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
