Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews News: Swipes bag Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Crews went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Crews successfully swiped a bag for the third time in his last four games and leads the Nationals with nine for the season. He's still struggled tremendously at the dish and has just one hit over his last six games. For the year, Crews is slashing .197/.248/.325 with four homers, six RBI, 18 runs, and a 6:36 BB:K in 125 plate appearances.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
