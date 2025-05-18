Dylan Dodd News: Returns to Triple-A

Dodd was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after Sunday's 10-4 win over the Red Sox, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Dodd will head back to Triple-A after being promoted to the major-league roster prior to Atlanta's three-game set in Boston over the weekend. The left-hander failed to appear in a contest while with the big-league club and he'll now have to wait for his next shot with the team later this season. The transaction opens a space for Spencer Strider (hamstring) to return from the 15-day injured list Tuesday in Washington.